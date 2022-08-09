Watch CBS News
Search underway for suspect connected to armed robbery at Culver City ATM

By CBSLA Staff

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery an ATM in Culver City on Monday. 

According to Culver City police, the robbery took place at around 1:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Sepulveda Boulevard, where a man had just withdrawn $400 dollars from an ATM "when he was approached by the suspect, who produced a black handgun and demanded his cash."

The suspect was described as a male standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a surgical mask, a gray hooded-sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. 

After stealing the money, "the suspect ran towards Sprouts Market and out of view," police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at (310) 253-6316 or (310) 253-6202.

