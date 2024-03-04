Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl from Whittier

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl from Whittier.

LASD bulletin for Marlee Madyson Mendoza, the missing 15-year-old girl from Whittier. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Marlee Madyson Mendoza, 15, was last seen at around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Greenleaf Avenue, according to a statement release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They described her as standing around 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has straight, black hair and black eyes. She has braces and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on Mendoza's whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at (562) 949-2421.