Search underway for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills

Authorities are searching for a missing child in Granada Hills.

Los Angeles Police Department

Abigail Marie Bein is a 12-year-old who identifies as he/him, and was last seen on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m. on Hiawatha Avenue. Bein is White and stands about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to Los Angeles police, Bein was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and white shoes that have a rainbow design on the top and soles of the shoes.

The subject is believed to enjoy dogs and skateboarding, and is reportedly in possession of a pink rolling suitcase, police indicated on a Critical Missing Alert released to the public Monday evening.

Community members planned a search party for Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m., with volunteers expected to arrive at Petit Park on Chatsworth Street before searching the area.

Anyone with information on Bein's location was asked to contact the LAPD Devonshire Juvenile Officer Magers at (818) 832-0863.