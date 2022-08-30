Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills 00:19

Authorities are searching for a missing child in Granada Hills. 

screen-shot-2022-08-29-at-10-30-58-pm.png
Los Angeles Police Department

Abigail Marie Bein is a 12-year-old who identifies as he/him, and was last seen on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m. on Hiawatha Avenue. Bein is White and stands about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

According to Los Angeles police, Bein was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and white shoes that have a rainbow design on the top and soles of the shoes. 

The subject is believed to enjoy dogs and skateboarding, and is reportedly in possession of a pink rolling suitcase, police indicated on a Critical Missing Alert released to the public Monday evening. 

Community members planned a search party for Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m., with volunteers expected to arrive at Petit Park on Chatsworth Street before searching the area. 

Anyone with information on Bein's location was asked to contact the LAPD Devonshire Juvenile Officer Magers at (818) 832-0863. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 10:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.