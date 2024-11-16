Search underway for man who rammed woman with car, stabbed her in Canoga Park

Police searching for man who stabbed woman in Canoga Park after ramming her with car

Police searching for man who stabbed woman in Canoga Park after ramming her with car

Police searching for man who stabbed woman in Canoga Park after ramming her with car

Police are searching for a man who allegedly rammed a woman with his car and then stabbed in her Canoga Park on Saturday evening.

It happened at around 5 p.m. in the 21800 block of Cohasset Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to the area after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area and arrived to learn that a male suspect had hit a woman with his car.

In the moments after, police say that the then stabbed the woman, leaving her hospitalized in critical condition. She has not been identified.

The suspect, who has also not been identified, was last seen running from the area in a red camouflage jacket and black pants, police said.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where some investigators could be seen scouring the crime scene with flashlights. A silver sedan could be seen in the front lawn of a home.