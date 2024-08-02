Search underway for hit-and-run driver who killed man riding e-bike in Hyde Park

Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding an e-bike in Hyde Park.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that the crash happened on Friday afternoon near W. 63rd Street and Avenue.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but detectives say that the victim, only described as a man in his late 30s/early 40s, was riding an e-bike when he was hit by a car.

The driver took off, police said, instead of stopping to help the victim.

No information was available on either the suspect or their vehicle.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LAPD.