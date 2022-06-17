Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 64-year-old woman in Costa Mesa

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public in locating a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

Linda Lefler, 64-years-old, was fatally struck by a vehicle while she crossed Fairview Road south of Baker Street at around 9 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a silver Toyota sedan, fled from the scene without stopping to help Lefler.

We are seeking public's help in identifying vehicle and suspect involved in hit and run that left pedestrian dead https://t.co/k8BRPoRS9J — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) June 16, 2022

Costa Mesa Police are asking anyone with information to come forward, and to alert authorities if they see the Toyota, which should have moderate front-end and windshield damage.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case, including any businesses that may have security video footage, was urged to call police Traffic Investigator Luis Gomez at (714) 754-5264.