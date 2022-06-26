Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for boy missing after going for swim in Lake Elsinore

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Search underway for boy missing after going for swim in Lake Elsinore
Search underway for boy missing after going for swim in Lake Elsinore 00:36

The search is underway for a young boy who possibly drowned on Sunday while swimming with his family in Lake Elsinore. 

The boy, who is believed to be 9-years-old, was swimming with family members at Lake Elsinore. His family members noticed he was struggling and attempted to help the child before they lost sight of him. 

The boy disappeared into the water before his family members could reach him. 

Riverside County Sheriffs were notified about the possible drowning at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday. 

Sheriffs aviation and a dive team were brought in to search the water and are still looking through the murky water.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide an update when it becomes available. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 4:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.