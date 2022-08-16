Search underway for additional victims of Hawthorne man who abused two girls his wife babysat

Authorities are searching for additional victims of a Hawthorne man who has been suspected of sexually abusing two girls whom his wife babysat.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has identified the man as Rosendo Medrano, 74. He was arrested Wednesday on at least five felony counts, all of which stemmed from a series of abuse that spanned between 2012 and 2016.

"Based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Medrano's access to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," LASD Deputy Veronica Rodriguez said.

Medrano was booked at LASD South Los Angeles Station jail and held on $2.5 million bail.

He was scheduled for appearance before a judge on Aug. 18.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim was asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.