34-year-old female inmate who walked away from reentry program rearrested

Authorities rearrested a 34-year-old female inmate who walked away from a reentry program in Santa Fe Springs on Monday.

Christina Hammond. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Staff members at the Female Community Reentry Program, located at 11121 Bloomfield Avenue, became aware that Christina Hammond had successfully removed her ankle monitor at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

They found the monitor near her sleeping area in the facility, but she was nowhere to be seen.

Surveillance footage showed her leaving through a side door shortly before hopping the garden gates near the northeast end of the building, the statement said.

Hammond previously arrived at the facility from San Bernardino County on July 1. She was scheduled for release next December and was serving a five-year sentence for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, as well as a special enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury, authorities said.

It's unclear where she was located, but Hammond was rehoused in a highly-secured part of the California Institute for Women in Corona and awaits formal charges from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.