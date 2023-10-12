Search ongoing for violent sex offender who cut off monitoring device, fled from program in LA

Police are searching for a violent sex offender who successfully escaped from a state mandated program on Tuesday after cutting on a monitoring device.

John Scott Carver. Los Angeles Police Department

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, 71-year-old John Scott Carver was last seen near Olympic Boulevard and Masselin Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when he cut off his monitoring device and fled from the area towards San Vicente Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue.

Investigators believe that he may have been on foot.

Police say that Carver is a "mentally disordered violent sex offender" and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a White man who has brown/grey hair and green eyes. He is around 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He is known to use alternate names Scott Carver and Michael Meadows.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.