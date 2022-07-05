Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver who struck vehicle, drove into home before fleeing on foot in Winnetka

Authorities were searching for a suspect wanted in connection with multiple hit-and-run collisions in Winnetka early Tuesday morning.

The incident was first reported just after 12:30 a.m. near Corbin Avenue and Hart Street.

The male suspect, driving a black Mercedes first crashed into another vehicle that was making a u-turn on Corbin Avenue and Hart Street. As the man fled from the scene, he lost control of the Mercedes and veered onto a residential property located on Corbin Avenue north of Hart Street.

He drove through the gate to the home, onto the driveway and crashed into a parked car and the garage door. Just moments after the second collision, the homeowner confronted the suspect, who reportedly bolted from the scene on foot.

Authorities now have the Mercedes in police custody, though no suspect has been located. They indicated that he is expected to be somewhere between 25 and 30-years old.

No one was injured in either of the collisions.