Search for missing Newport Beach man scaled back in Kings Canyon National Park

The search for a Newport Beach man who went missing while hiking in Kings Canyon National Park was scaled back Thursday.

(credit: Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks)

Quang Trong Than, 66, was last seen on Aug. 21 when he became separated from his group near the peak of Split Mountain, on the Sierra Nevada Crest. He had planned to do a day hike to the summit of Split Mountain and leave via Inyo National Forest.

Than is described as a 5-foot-2, 145 pound Asian man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red backpack, blue hiking shirt, and gray hat.

Searchers have scoured the area where Than was last seen for the past 10 days, and authorities decided Thursday to scale back the search to limited continuous mode. Searching for Than will continue in this mode until he is found, but the large number of resources and personnel that have been dedicated to the effort will be reduced, park officials said.

The search for Tran was led simultaneously by park rangers with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the Inyo County Sheriffs Department, and involved personnel from several other agencies, including Sierra Madre Search and Rescue and the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. Several techniques were deployed to search for Tran, including ground search and rescue, aerial searches via helicopter and unmanned aerial systems, infrared flights, canine search teams, trail containment, and investigations.

Than, who did not have overnight gear, had planned an "extremely challenging" itinerary and few other hikers were in the area, according to park officials.

Anyone who was in the area where he was last seen on or around Aug. 21 can contact NPS Investigative Services at (888) 653-0009 or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.