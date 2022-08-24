Search is on for hit-and-run driver who hit man riding moped in DTLA

Authorities are searching for a driver wanted in connection with the hit-and-run of a moped rider in Downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 14.

Surveillance footage recently released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a royal blue mini cooper speeding towards a number of vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection of Third and Flower streets at around 12:30 a.m., when it slammed into the moped from behind, sending the bike and the rider flying.

The driver then stops at the intersection, seemingly waiting for the signal to change, before driving away from the area, leaving the rider behind.

One of the vehicles also stopped at the light, a Toyota Prius, reportedly followed the Mini Cooper from the scene.

"The video captured a Toyota Prius flashing its front headlights as it was following the Mini Cooper northbound on Beaudry Street," police said. "Detectives also wish to speak to the driver of the Prius, who may have further information on the Mini Cooper."

The driver has been described as a man in his 40s with black hair. No additional information was available.

The moped rider, since identified as Miguel Velasquez, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries following the collision.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact detectives at (213) 833-3713.