Search for missing 75-year-old woman continues after massive mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains

Search and rescue crews have been busy transporting people trapped inside of their homes in the San Bernardino Mountains after a mudslide triggered by Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend.

While they rescued around 20 people on Tuesday alone, they're still searching for one woman who hasn't been seen since before the storm.

Christie Rockwood, 75, is still not accounted for, and family members are worried that her trailer got swept up in the massive mudslide, which has blocked up miles of the surrounding area.

Rockwood's daughter, Tracey Monteverde, says there's nothing left where her trailer used sat for the last 11 years, but the slab that it sat upon.

"All we know is she's missing," said David Winslow, who lives in the area. "At this point, we're not very positive on the outcome."

Though he says he left when evacuation orders were issued, a large amount of the community living there couldn't separate from their homes.

Larry Ragsdale was one of those people, who detailed the terrifying moments that the mud began to rush through the area.

"All of the sudden the lights went out and we heard a huge roar. I went out on my porch and the water was coming up, like 20 feet away," he said. "I watched one of the mobile homes there going down the road."

They've been told it could be as long as a year before they're able to return to their homes and gather what belongings they have left due to the danger left by the slide.

Work is expected to continue in coming days to rescue other people who are still trapped inside of their homes by the large amount of mud and debris blocking them in.