Search for missing 18-year-old underway in Mt. Baldy

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Crews are searching for a missing 18-year-old male after he went missing on Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire responded to the area around 4 p.m. on Sunday where the teen reportedly went into a water chute called 'Starter Canyon Falls' and never came out the other end.

Authorities cannot confirm whether the teen is alive or dead. They are currently on the scene looking for evidence of the 18-year-old, but nothing has been found.

This is a developing story and we will update it once we receive more information.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 10:59 AM

