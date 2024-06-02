Search for gunman underway after two juveniles shot in Alhambra

Police are searching for the gunman who shot two juveniles in Alhambra on Friday.

It happened at around 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of S. Sierra Vista Avenue, according to a statement from the Alhambra Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two juvenile males suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

"Three male subjects were also seen running from the location shortly after the shots were heard," according to the APD statement. "The three males possibly left in a dark colored sedan in an unknown direction."

Police said that both victims were hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects by conducting witness interviews and canvassing the area for evidence, the statement said.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact APD at (626) 570-5157.