Search for at-risk hiker Zachary Crehan continues in Mt. Wilson

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out its Special Enforcement Bureau over the weekend in the search for Zachary Crehan, an at-risk hiker. 

On Saturday, a helicopter and drones scoured the area of Mt. Wilson where the 35-year-old Crehan went missing on January 5th.  Crehan at the time was on a hiking trail. 

Anyone with information as to Crehan's whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. 

