Search for at-risk hiker Zachary Crehan continues in Mt. Wilson
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out its Special Enforcement Bureau over the weekend in the search for Zachary Crehan, an at-risk hiker.
On Saturday, a helicopter and drones scoured the area of Mt. Wilson where the 35-year-old Crehan went missing on January 5th. Crehan at the time was on a hiking trail.
Anyone with information as to Crehan's whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.
