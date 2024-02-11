Search continues on Mount Baldy for hiker last seen a week ago

The search for a missing hiker on Mount Baldy continued Sunday morning, a week after Lifei Huang went missing.

Huang has been missing since she went on a solo hike during last weekend's storm.

The last contact with the 22-year-old Huang was a video, which she sent to her boyfriend from the trail.

The storm dumped 3 feet of snow on the mountain. Because of this, the danger of an avalanche has prevented ground crews from searching. But the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says they will continue to search from her from the air.

Her family remains optimistic, saying Huang is an experienced hiker who left well-prepared.