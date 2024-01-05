Search continues for suspects who vandalized San Pedro family's car with racial slurs

Investigators are still searching for the suspects responsible for vandalizing a San Pedro family's car with racial slurs and swastikas just days after Christmas.

A photo of the Scot family car after it was vandalized days after Christmas. GoFundMe

Police say the vandalism happened near a home in the area of 10th Street and Patton Avenue on Dec. 29, when they were alerted of the vandalism by neighbors. They believe that the crime happened sometime between the night before and 10 a.m. that day.

The incident has Reginald Scott and his family living on edge, noting that they "no longer feel safe," in a GoFundMe post started by the family.

A photo posted on the fundraiser page shows several swastikas painted on Scott's red Ford Mustang, as well as "Merry Christmas," followed by the n-word in spray paint.

Scott says that in the past he's had his car towed, tires slashed and even had the car set on fire, and that last week's incident is just the latest in a long trend of targeted attacks.

"Having a racial slur spray painted on the family vehicle is shameful, embarrassing, and difficult to explain to my child," the GoFundMe says.

Since the story has gained popularity in recent days, several Los Angeles politicians have addressed the topic, including Mayor Karen Bass.

"These harmful acts of vandalism and hatred in San Pedro are unacceptable in our city. Hate crimes are on the rise and African Americans continue to be the most common victims in Los Angeles County, like in this case," Bass' statement said. "We will continue our work with the Civil and Human Rights and Equity Department as well as with the Los Angeles Police Department to work to hold individuals responsible for these actions accountable."

Los Angeles City Councilman Tim McOsker, whose 15th District oversees the San Pedro area, said he was "horrified to learn of the disgusting, vile vandalism that occurred in San Pedro over the holidays," in a statement. He says that "whoever defaced Mr. Scott's car is to be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, specifically as a hate crime."

"The words and symbols spray-painted on the car cause real, tangible terror and harm to our neighbors and our community," McOsker's statement continued. "I do not take this lightly. I have spoken to Mr. and Mrs. Scott to offer my support as they go through this unimaginable pain that their family is dealing with at this time. This crime is hateful, deplorable and has no place here in the 15th Council District or anywhere."