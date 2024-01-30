Search continues for motorcyclist who fatally struck pedestrian in South LA

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a hit-and-run motorcyclist who fatally struck a pedestrian in South Los Angeles back in May of 2023.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. on May 4 near Western Avenue at 79th Street.

The crash sent 72-year-old Raymond Peters to the hospital, where he later died.

"The suspect was driving a newer model Honda Goldwing motorcycle southbound Western Avenue at 79th Street, when struck a pedestrian," said a statement from LAPD. "The victim ... had just parked his vehicle and was crossing Western Avenue when he was struck by the suspect's motorcycle."

Investigators released new footage of the suspect on Tuesday, showing him stopping at a nearby gas station where he removed parts of the motorcycle that were damaged in the crash.

At a news conference on Tuesday, LAPD South Traffic Division investigators said that they believe the suspect is a member of a bike club, due to the "Chosen Few" jacket he was wearing.

"The suspect is a full-patch Chosen Few motorcycle club member," LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said. "We don't know who this individual is yet. ... We're actually hoping that he comes forward on his own, so we can talk, and get his side of the story."

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and possible conviction or settlement in the case.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (323) 421-2500.