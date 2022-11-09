Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 rescued after being swept away in current in Ontario; search continues for 4 others still missing

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Ontario Fire Department crews are still searching for at least four missing people who were swept downstream during a heavy rainfall. 

At least six people were swept downstream by a current Tuesday morning near a wash located on the 1200 block of E. 4th Street.

Firefighters managed to rescue three of the six people that were swept away, two of which were rushed to nearby hospitals, while one refused medical treatment at the scene.

One person was found deceased in the water while two remain missing, Ontario FD announced

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities were still scouring the water for four people who were still missing.

Ontario FD said this is an ongoing incident and is urging people to clear the wash for emergency personnel. 

First published on November 8, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

