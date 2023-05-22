Watch CBS News
Search continues for missing Idyllwild mother, three daughters who were staying at hotel in Hemet

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are searching for a missing Idyllwild woman and her three daughters, who were last seen in early May. 

hemet-missing.jpg
Mayra Perez Posadas (left), Amayrany Perez Romero (center) and Kayla Perez Romero (right).  Riverside County Sheriff's Department

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Hemet Station, Mayra Perez Posadas, 33, and her three daughters 16-year-old Amayrany Perez Romero, 12-year-old Kaylie Perez Romero and a 5-year-old girl were all staying at a hotel in Hemet but have not been since in weeks. 

Deputies believe that the issue may be related to a parental abduction and are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 791-3400.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

