Search continues for man who stabbed woman from behind during broad daylight in East Hollywood

Search continues for man who stabbed woman from behind in East Hollywood

Authorities are still searching for the man who they believed stabbed a woman from behind in East Hollywood in earlier January.

It happened on Jan. 18 at around noon, near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Newly released video shows the moments that the suspect, still unidentified, rapidly approaches a woman from behind as they cross the street.

He can be seen stabbing her twice as she walks with two others, before he continues walking on Santa Monica Boulevard towards a Metro station nearby.

A close up image of the alleged stabber. Los Angeles Police Department

The victim, also unidentified, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

In hopes of identifying the man, police have released a photo.

He is described as standing about 5-foot-6 and weighing around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 484-3631.