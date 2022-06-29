Search continues for man suspected of stealing eight trays of mail from post office in Arcadia

Authorities continued their search for a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a considerable amount of mail in Arcadia on Wednesday.

The theft was reported at around 6 p.m. on Friday at the United States Post Office in Arcadia, where a man was seen stealing eight trays of mail and loading them into the back of a black sedan at the post office's loading dock.

Arcadia Police Department officers have only identified the suspect as a Hispanic male.