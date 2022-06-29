Watch CBS News
Local News

Search continues for man suspected of stealing eight trays of mail from post office in Arcadia

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities continued their search for a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a considerable amount of mail in Arcadia on Wednesday. 

The theft was reported at around 6 p.m. on Friday at the United States Post Office in Arcadia, where a man was seen stealing eight trays of mail and loading them into the back of a black sedan at the post office's loading dock. 

Arcadia Police Department officers have only identified the suspect as a Hispanic male. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 6:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.