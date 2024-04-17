Search continues for group of 10 to 20 flash mob robbers hitting retail stores

Police are searching for a large group of flash mob robbers who have been targeting Los Angeles-area retail stores in recent months.

The string of robberies started on March 3, when a group of 10 to 20 suspects began targeting multiple stores within a few miles of each other in Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck and Newton divisions, according to a statement from the department.

"The crew is composed of 10 to 20 suspects who enter the stores in the evening hours wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings," said an LAPD statement. "The suspects rapidly enter the locations, remove clothing and other merchandise, and flee without paying for the merchandise."

Investigators say that the suspects, all males, stand between five and six feet tall, weigh between 120 and 250 pounds and appear to be between 15 and 25 years old. They often flee from the scene of robberies on bicycles.

"The suspects have used force and displayed a lack of regard for the safety of witnesses and victims," police said.

Despite initially reporting that they believed some of the suspects attended Los Angeles Unified School District schools near the targeted stores, LAPD said that there is "no specific evidence" to indicate such.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD via email at ORC@lapd.online.