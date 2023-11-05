Search continues for driver in suspected road-rage shooting on 91 Freeway

Search continues for driver in car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway

The search continued Sunday for a driver who opened fire on another driver on the 91 Freeway.

The incident unfolded on the busy westbound thoroughfare on McKinley Street in Corona on Friday night.

There, an unidentified woman said the road-rage incident started when she passed a slow-moving car near McKinley Street. She said she was aware she was being followed and then she heard her back and side windows "explode."

"He got very upset. He got beside me. I caught a quick glimpse of him and all I heard was the shots. I heard three shots. I'm glad to be alive to be honest," the road rage victim said. She was uninjured.

However, a man driving on the eastbound 91 Freeway was struck by gunfire in his leg. The man was hospitalized but is expected to recovery.

No information was released on the suspected shooter or the suspect vehicle.