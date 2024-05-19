Sean "Diddy" Combs apologizes for alleged attack seen in 2016 surveillance video

Video appears to show Diddy assaulting Cassie Video appears to show Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie 04:31

Sean "Diddy" Combs on Sunday apologized in a social media post after security video aired by CNN that appears to show him attacking singer Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. In an Instagram video, he said his behavior was "inexcusable" and he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

The hip-hop mogul said in the Instagram video that he is "disgusted" by his actions.

The video, which CNN first aired on Friday, is the latest in a months-long series of public allegations and revelations of physical and sexual violence against Combs.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.