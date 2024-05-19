Watch CBS News
Sean "Diddy" Combs apologizes for alleged attack seen in 2016 surveillance video

By Lucia Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

Sean "Diddy" Combs on Sunday apologized in a social media post after security video aired by CNN that appears to show him attacking singer Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. In an Instagram video, he said his behavior was "inexcusable" and he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

The hip-hop mogul said in the Instagram video that he is "disgusted" by his actions.

The video, which CNN first aired on Friday, is the latest in a months-long series of public allegations and revelations of physical and sexual violence against Combs.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Lucia Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at cbsnews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

First published on May 19, 2024

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

