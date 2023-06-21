Seal Beach senior 'hypnotized' and scammed out of thousands of dollars

A Seal Beach senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars after police said she was hypnotized through an internet pop-up scam.

"I never, never, never would have don't that," said 96-year-old Edith Wilmoth.

The incident started when she was checking her travel itinerary online and a bright yellow yellow light popped up on her screen, followed by a loud woman's voice telling her to keep her computer on.

"That's all she said, 'Do not turn off your computer. Do not turn off your computer," said Wilmoth.

Fearing a serious problem with her computer, she called the number on the screen. This started an hours-long conversation with a man with a shooting voice, directing her to get into her car and buy some gift cards.

She was directed to the department Kohl's first. When Wilmoth arrived, the attendant recognized something wasn't right, so she didn't accept the senior's $2,000 request. The scammer then directed her to go to Lowe's where she bought a $6,000 gift card.

Wilmoth is a smart, active woman and when she was asked why she fell for the scam she said there could only be one answer.

"I couldn't control myself," the senior said. "I was hypnotized. I was doing exactly what he told me to do."

Seal Beach police said there's been a drastic increase in scams targeting seniors, with grifters posing as grandchildren in desperate need of money. Imposters also claim they are from the IRS, Social Security or even the state lottery to steal personal information. There are also online scams where con artists confuse seniors into buying gift cards.

Wilmoth said she reported the incident to the police and is in the process of disputing the charges. She hopes this never happens to anyone else.

"Don't let them do this," she said. "Of course, like the police said, if I were hypnotized, other people are too. And the same thing would happen to them.

Police have urged people, especially seniors, to be extra cautious to protect themselves from scammers.

They advised people to never agree to buy gift cards and to never divulge personal information or money, even if the person or email looks legitimate.

It's also best to disconnect from the internet or computer when a threatening pop-up appears.