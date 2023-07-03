Watch CBS News
Sea lion surprises fisherman in a kayak in Redondo Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

A local fisherman was out on a kayak when a sea lion gave him quite a surprise!

The encounter happened over the weekend near King Harbor in Redondo Beach. In the video, you can see the curious sea lion swim over to the kayaker before trying to hop into the boat.

The man believes the sea lion smelled the fish he caught and wanted to try a bite.

The fisherman ended up surrendering the meal to the curious sea lion before it swam away.

July 3, 2023

