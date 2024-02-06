Watch CBS News
Santa Monica Pier evacuated following bomb threat

A bomb threat received via email temporarily shut down the Santa Monica Pier late morning Tuesday as police officers conducted a security sweep. 

The Santa Monica Police Department ordered an evacuation of the pier and sent out a notice around 10:30 a.m. warning the public to avoid the site until the K-9 unit determined its safety.

santa-monica-pier-bomb-threat.jpg
Santa Monica Police Department officers conduct a security sweep of the pier following a bomb threat. KCALNews
First published on February 6, 2024 / 11:15 AM PST

