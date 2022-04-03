Santa Monica labeled as one of the most unsafe cities in California

Santa Monica named as one of the most unsafe cities in California

Santa Monica, one of the county's most popular tourist sites, ranked near last in safest cities in California in a new report from Safewise.com.

"It's humiliating," said lifelong resident Janet McLaughlin. "Terrible, That's why we have a group called Santa Monicans Against Crime. We've been trying to get the word out. I feel really bad for people who don't know, like tourists."

The Safewise ranking uses two factors for its safety ratings: property and violent crime. According to their report looking at 230 cities, with a population of 90,474 Santa Monica recorded 6.0 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 42.6 property crimes per 1,000 people making it the 224th safest city in the state. In 2021, they ranked 222nd.

"Everyone is in a constant state of alertness and nervousness, it seems," said Santa Monica City Councilman Phil Brock. "Everybody's looking over their shoulder."

Brock said he and other officials are working to improve safety around the city. He believed that an increased police presence, neighborhood watch groups and keeping people off the streets will help solve the increase in crime.

"Not to let them go unattended," he said. "From street services to medical services we are actively stopping those people from being on the streets."

Two cities in the region ranked lower than Santa Monica with Compton at 225th and San Bernardino at 228th.

Rancho Santa Margarita and Moorpark ranked second and third respectively.

"That's not the Santa Monica we all knew and loved," said McLaughlin. "We still love it but we want it to be safer."