Santa Monica is getting a pickleball center

The Santa Monica Tennis Center announced the grand opening Sunday of the Santa Monica Pickleball Center.

The company has invested over a quarter million dollars in the new facility to provide four new lighted outdoor pickleball courts and two thousand square feet of retail space which offers the largest inventory of pickleball equipment in Los Angeles, officials said.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States, officials added. Celebrity enthusiasts of pickleball have made it popular like Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Stephen Colbert, and Kelly Roland.

Jamie Foxx produces his own line of pickleball paddles that is now sold at The Santa Monica Pickleball Center.

The center is open seven days a week from 8 am until 9 pm.