Santa Monica High School closed Tuesday due to power outage

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District officials Monday announced that Santa Monica High School, also known as Samohi, will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

The outage, caused by a "major blown fuse," has been under repair since Saturday morning, district officials said, but the power is not expected to be restored until late Tuesday morning.

"Santa Monica High School will be closed for classes... We are asking that all Samohi students stay home for the day," according to a district announcement sent out on Monday evening from Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton.

"It is unfortunate that this situation has a snowball effect requiring the loss of a school day; however, we are unable to have school without lighting, including in restrooms, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), no phones, other electrical needs, and no use of the kitchen to provide food services for students," Shelton said.

Samohi student athletes will receive instructions from their coaches on arriving at school for evening games, which will remain scheduled, the district stated.

Students attending other schools in the district will have a regular school day.

Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday, Sept. 6.