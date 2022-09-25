Santa Monica College students warned about possible assault suspect

Santa Monica College female students are being warned to be on the lookout for a sexual predator.

The school's campus police sent a warning to students and faculty Thursday claiming that it had received a report about a man who was befriending female students near the school's outdoor sitting area that is south of Drescher Hall, according to Santa Monica College's student ran newspaper The Corsair.

After befriending women, the suspect would then lure his victims off campus and then sexually assault them, according to campus police.

The Santa Monica College Police Department released this statement to CBSLA on Sunday regarding the sexual assault allegations:

"We would like to remind the SMC community to report any suspicious activity to the Police and be aware of your surroundings. Always dial 911 in the event of an emergency and if on Campus call 310-434-4300, or download the LiveSafe safety app to contact SMCPD. The safety of our students is our number 1 priority. We will have to defer to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department regarding this case as it occurred off campus in their jurisdiction, however we felt it best to be transparent to protect our community," the statement read.

There is no description of the suspect at this moment.