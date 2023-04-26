Santa Monica adopts gender neutral bathroom policy for new buildings

The City of Santa Monica adopted an ordinance requiring gender-neutral bathrooms in new buildings within city limits.

In a written staff report, the city said it is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Providing gender-neutral public restrooms is one way to demonstrate those values. "All community members shall be provided with access to resources and opportunities, where difference in life outcomes cannot be predicted by race, class, gender, disability, or other identities," as written in a Santa Monica City staff report.

City Council unanimously approved the ordinance. The plan would require multi-stall, all gender, public restroom facilities for all newly constructed buildings …"for which a complete building permit application for construction is submitted to the city on or after July 1, 2023."

West Hollywood and Santa Monica co-sponsored California Senate Bill 1194, which grants cities the authority to require that new and/or renovated public toilet facilities be designed, constructed, and identified for use by all genders, instead of the traditional male, female designated restrooms.

The ordinance offers two design plans for the all-gender restrooms with the common component being private, enclosed stalls from floor to ceiling, with doors for privacy. Another key component in one of the design plans was that if urinals are installed, they are to be separated into a designated area, or in individual compartments.