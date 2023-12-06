Santa hitches a ride with LAPD to deliver toys to children

Santa flew through the skies of Los Angeles on Wednesday to deliver toys to children with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mr. Claus hitched a ride on the LAPD helicopter to the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for the Children's Annual Holiday Celebration where he landed on the rooftop and rappelled down the side of the building to meet with kids and take photos.

Around 1,000 patients and their families received toys to enjoy for the holiday season and they even got to experience a "snowy" afternoon, according to the release.

The "Toys and Joys" annual event has been spreading good tidings and cheer to more than 25,000 families for 32 years.

The overall mission of The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children is to treat every child that comes through the doors regardless of insurance status. The Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital was founded in 1911 and has become the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children.