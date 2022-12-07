Santa Claus rides helicopter to meet kids for 'Toys and Joys' event

Santa Claus climbed aboard an LAPD helicopter Wednesday to help raise awareness for the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children's Annual Holiday Celebration. CBSLA

Santa didn't wait for Christmas Eve to fly through the skies of Los Angeles. If you thought you saw the jolly man waving from the side of an LAPD helicopter today, you didn't imagine it!

Mr. Claus himself hitched a ride to the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children's Annual Holiday Celebration where he landed on the rooftop and rappelled down the side of the building to meet with kids and take photos.

The "Toys and Joys" annual event has been spreading good tidings and cheer to more than 25,000 families for 31 years.

The overall mission of The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children is to treat every child that comes through the doors regardless of insurance status. Founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital, today it is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children.

The "Toys and Joys" celebration spreads good tidings and cheer to the more than 25,000 families Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children serves. CBSLA

Santa arrived on the rooftop at the Institute and rappelled down the side of the building to meet with kids and take photos. CBSLA