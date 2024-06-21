Santa Clarita business owner seeking safe return of pet cat stolen from shop

The owners of a Santa Clarita business are desperately seeking the safe return of their stolen cat named Milo, who was taken from their store earlier this week.

Milo, the cat taken from Bulldog Liquidators Valencia on Thursday. @bulldoginValencia/Instagram

They say that the theft happened on Thursday at the Bulldog Liquidators store in Valencia and the whole thing was captured on security camera.

Video shows the moments that an unidentified woman walked into the store, located at 28165 Avenue Crocker, and quickly makes her way to where Milo is laying on the stairs.

She briefly pets the cat before picking it up and walking out of the store, making her way to a white sedan.

Store managers believe that the suspect had previously come into the store a few hours before returning to take the cat.

A police report has been filed and investigators are hopeful that someone can come forward to help them identify the woman.

No further information was provided.