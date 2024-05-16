Santa Clarita boy helps give back to hospital that saved him

Alessio Mascari, a seven-year-old boy from Santa Clarita, has defied the odds and overcome a rare disorder that once threatened his life.

"After about a week home from the hospital he was turning purple," said Danny Mascari, his father. "He was having trouble breathing."

The boy was born with a condition that causes mucus to accumulate in his lungs. It led to a seven-month stay at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, after which his family was finally able to take him home. There is no cure and Alessio will have to stay on medication for the rest of his life.

The gratitude the Mascari family has for the hospital is the reason why they are one of the biggest fundraisers for Play and Walk LA. The event is happening Saturday at the Santa Monica Pier to help support the patients of Children's Hospital LA.

Seven years after his hospital stay, Alessio has reached many milestones, including being able to walk the 3K event at the charity event by himself.

The event has already raised over $417,000 for patients, according the the hospital's website. The festival will start at 8 a.m. and continues until noon.