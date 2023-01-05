Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue two dogs from creek
Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued two dogs from the San Jose Creek in Goleta Thursday morning.
SBC Fire along with animal control responded to the scene just south of Kellogg Aveune.
Three firefighters entered the river and were able to retrieve the dogs and get them to safety.
Both dogs were uninjured and reunited with their owner.
