Santa Ana winds elevate fire risk for SoCal

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected Sunday through Tuesday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to strong Santa Ana winds sweeping through Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are anticipated during this period, with wind gusts ranging from 30 to 50 mph, reaching up to 60 mph in mountainous and foothill areas.

The wind event poses an increased risk of fire spread. As the offshore wind event weakens by Tuesday, a shift in weather conditions is anticipated for Wednesday through Friday, with the possibility of rain.

The NWS added that S. Mountain Lookout Road saw wind speeds of 50 mph around 7:50 a.m. Sunday.

A hard freeze warning was in effect until 8 a.m. Monday in the Antelope Valley, where overnight temperatures were expected to drop as low as 22 degrees. Similar overnight temperatures were predicted for the following day.

Forecasters warned that damage to outdoor plumbing could occur, and severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation and harm to unprotected pets or livestock was possible.