Santa Ana considers motion to grant non-citizens the right to vote

Why Santa Ana is considering a motion to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections

Santa Ana is debating a proposed ordinance that would significantly expand voting rights to allow noncitizens to participate in local elections.

Many supporters of the motion packed the city council meeting on Tuesday, holding up signs and declaring their approval of the bill.

"It is imperative that we strive for inclusivity and representation for all residents," said one speaker.

According to supporters, 24% of the city's population are not citizens of the United States. They pay millions in taxes yearly but have no voice in local government. Many residents shared their stories, often in different languages, including Sarai Arparo.

"It's an issue of justice," she said through a translator.

Arparo has worked and lived in Santa Ana for 25 years but has never voted for those that represent her community.

Of course, this is personal, this is a family issue, this is a community issue," said Arparo. "And just for the fact that folks can have a say on the issues that the community is affected by is very important."

The city council spent hours debating on whether or not to approve an upcoming measure on the 2024 ballot that would allow voters to decide whether non-citizen residents, including undocumented immigrants, could vote in future local elections.

"I know that having a stake in your city makes a difference," said one speaker.

Several residents disagreed with the idea, believing only citizens should be granted the right to vote. One resident furiously professed that this motion could actually harm undocumented people.

Santa Ana is not the first city to consider this contentious issue. In San Francisco, an appeals court recently reversed a judge's decision to strike down a law that allowed noncitizens to vote in a school board election.