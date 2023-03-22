Santa Ana arsonist caught on video; suspect at large

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a Santa Ana arson suspect.

Video shows an unidentified armed suspect pouring accelerant inside a business on the 1000 block of East 6th Street in an industrial neighborhood of Santa Ana at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to the fire.

OCFA arson investigators and Santa Ana Police detectives are seeking the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact OCFA Investigations at (949) 560-0665.