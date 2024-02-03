Sandbags available around Long Beach to protect properties from storm

The city of Long Beach was preparing in the lead-up to the major rainstorm expected to strike Sunday by trying to prevent flooding and making sandbags available to all who want them.

Crews have cleared debris, cleaned out storm drains and made sure storm drain pumps are working, according to the city.

Emergency response equipment including high-capacity portable pumps, vacuum trucks, emergency generators and lighting were placed at the ready and volunteers from CERT, Search and Rescue, and Police Explorers were standing by to assist with storm response and mitigation efforts, the city announced.

The city also stated that sand and sandbags were available only to Long Beach residents who present IDs to pick up a maximum of 10 bags and bring their own shovel.

People who need help filling sandbags should go to the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or to Veterans Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St., at Conant Street, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those are two sites to obtain sandbags and sand. Other sites are fire stations at 2295 Elm St., 1199 Artesia Blvd., 2475 Adriatic Ave. and 5200 Eliot St. All other fire stations are offering empty sandbags.

The city issued a storm advisory Wednesday and set up longbeach.gov/lbrain to provide storm preparedness and response information to residents. Officials encouraged residents to sign up for Alert Long Beach for emergency notifications. The city will also provide updates on its Facebook, X and Instagram pages using hashtag #LBRain.