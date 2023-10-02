San Pedro: Police open fire on woman inside U-Haul truck in Target parking lot

A woman inside of a U-Haul truck traded fire with Los Angeles Police Department officers late Sunday evening in the parking lot of a Target store in San Pedro.

Aerial view of the large portion of the Target store in San Pedro's parking lot taped off after police exchanged fire with a woman late Sunday. KCAL News

Police reported to the store, located at Gaffey Street and Capitol Drive, at around 9:15 p.m., for a child custody dispute going on in the parking lot.

During the initial investigation, police say that the suspect, a woman in her 30s, got into the U-Haul and intentionally hit a female pedestrian in the parking lot and fled from the area.

As she was fleeing, one of the officers reportedly opened fire, but did not strike her.

Shortly after shots were fired, the woman fled from the parking lot inside of the truck, leading police on a brief pursuit before she crashed several blocks away on Paseo

Del Mar and Pacific Avenue, according to police.

The woman was arrested following the chase, but an ambulance was called to the scene after she reportedly suffered some sort of injuries in the crash. She was said to be in stable condition.

Paramedics treated the pedestrian that the woman hit at the scene.

Aerial view of the spot where the suspect crashed following the minutes-long pursuit in San Pedro. KCAL News

No officers were injured during the incident.