San Pedro man arrested for attempted murder

A San Pedro man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder connected to an alleged shooting in Moreno Valley last week.

Christian Chavez. Riverside County Sheriff's Department

The shooting happened back on Jan. 22 in the 22000 block of Scarlet Sage, where deputies arrived to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was said to remain in stable condition, deputies said, noting that the suspect had already fled by the time they had arrived.

After investigation, Moreno Valley Investigative Bureau deputies were called to the 900 block of W. Channel Street on Thursday afternoon to serve a search warrant, along with assistance from the Riverside County Fugitive Warrant Enforcement team, in relation to the shooting, which happened on Jan. 22, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

While serving the warrant, they located 36-year-old San Pedro man Christian Chavez and recovered "items related to the shooting," RSO said. Chavez was taken into custody without further incident.

Chavez was booked and is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail. They did not provide any further details.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (951) 486-6700.