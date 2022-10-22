San Jose State football player Camdan McWright struck, killed by bus while riding e-scooter

A San Jose State University football player was killed early Friday morning when he was hit by a bus while riding his e-scooter en route to a workout.

Camdan McWright, 18, was hit just before 7 a.m. by a school bus, which was transporting 15 children at the time.

He had just graduated from high school, and was in the midst of his first season as a Spartan.

After learning the news, SJSU Head Coach Brent Brennan issued a statement, which read:

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him, and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts, and he will be profoundly missed."

Prior to enrolling at SJSU, McWright was a star athlete and running back at St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, where he won player of the year twice.

He is remembered fondly by former faculty at St. Genevieve, who described him as warm and loving.

Camari McWright

"Any parent would love to have him as a son," said Marlon Archey, SGHS athletic director. "Great student, great athlete, but most of all he was just kind, he was warm. Always wanted to help."

"The best way I can describe him is that he was a lighthouse on this campus," said Dan Horn, the President-Principal at St. Genevieve. "Over a thousand students, and every student and teacher on this campus knew his name, knew who he was and loved him."

Prior to their game Friday evening, St. Genevieve players opted to continue as scheduled to honor McWright. Former teammates brought the jersey from his senior season in 2021 and kept it on the sideline during the game.