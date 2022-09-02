San Fernando Valley senior mobile home park loses power, putting residents at risk

Residents at a San Fernando Mobile Home park are concerned Friday after the power went out, creating a major concern for most of the senior residents.

The mobile home park has been without power since Thursday evening and residents are scrambling to find power for them and their loved ones.

A department of water and power worker on site told CBSLA Investigative Reporter Kristine Lazar that the outage was caused by old equipment combusting. The mobile home park's management wouldn't talk to Lazar on camera, but told CBSLA it is trying to bring in more generators.

Unfortunately for residents, there is no clear timetable for when the power and light will be back on.

That is bad news for residents like Lisa DeHaven, who lives at the Monterey Manor mobile home park in Mission Hills and has stage 4 cancer.

"It's terrible. The heat is just killing me," DeHaven said. "I don't know what I am going to do. I feel terrible as is from the chemo and this is making it 10 times worse."

Keith Dehenry is also impacted by the power outage. His wife is on oxygen and is confined to a hospital bed.

Dehenry went out and borrowed a power generator from his friend to try and help his wife.

If he wouldn't have been able to get a hold of a generator, Dehenry and his wife would be in a tough spot.

"I don't know. My wife is immobile. I guess we would have to call a medical transporter," Dehenry said. I am one of the lucky ones to have this generator, and I just worry about everyone else."

He attempted to plug the generator into DeHaven's home but unfortunately her older home could only allow for her oxygen and a fan.

Meanwhile, her home continues to warm up with the extreme heat.

"It's unconscionable to make someone go through something like this," resident Jack Taylor said.