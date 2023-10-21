San Fernando politician, Cindy Montañez, dies at age 50

Cindy Montañez the trailblazing San Fernando politician and environmental advocate who had a local elementary school named in her honor, died Saturday at the age of 50.

"It is with inconsolable grief and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Councilmember Cindy Montañez, current CEO of TreePeople, and former California State Assembly Member," San Fernando officials wrote.

" ... Cindy will be remembered as a fierce advocate and a champion for environmental justice across California. To her family Cindy will always remain a loving daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt, and will be missed dearly.

The cause of death was not provided, but Montañez was recently diagnosed with aggressive terminal cancer.

Montañez was the youngest person ever elected to the San Fernando City Council in 1999 at age 25, and the youngest woman elected to the California state Legislature at age 28 in 2002.

Two years later she chaired the powerful Assembly Rules Committee, becoming the youngest person, first Latina and first Democratic woman to hold that post.

She became CEO of TreePeople in 2016. The educational and environmental advocacy organization works to support sustainable urban ecosystems in the greater Los Angeles area.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Assemblywoman Montañez. The Assemblywoman was a relentless trailblazer who led with conviction and a vision of a better Los Angeles for all," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"… One thing was always clear -- Assemblywoman Montañez's heart and soul were always dedicated to the people of Los Angeles," Bass said.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted unanimously to rename Gridley Street Elementary School in San Fernando to Gridley- Montañez Dual Language Academy.

In August, the Los Angeles City Council renamed Pacoima Wash Natural Park to Cindy Montañez Natural Park.