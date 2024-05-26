San Fernando man arrested for shooting five people and firing at LAPD helicopter

A San Fernando man has been arrested for allegedly shooting five people and firing shots at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter during a lengthy standoff over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Orange Grove Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday after learning that there were multiple gunshot victims at a home in the area, according to a statement from the San Fernando Police Department.

"When officers arrived on scene, they initially discovered four gunshot victims at a residence," the statement said. "A fifth victim was later located at the hospital and determined he had driven himself."

None of the victim's conditions is immediately known.

The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Martin Rodriguez, was found at a home near where the shooting happened, police said.

He barricaded himself inside of his home, prompting a lengthy standoff with officers, the statement noted.

At some point during the standoff, investigators say the suspect allegedly fired shots at the Los Angeles Police Department helicopter that was assisting their investigaiton.

Along with SFPD officers, Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles Police Department officers, as well as deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, assisted with efforts that eventually ended in Rodriguez's arrest.

He was booked on seven counts of attempted murder, one charge of making criminal threats, one charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one charge of shooting at an aircraft, police said.

His bail is set at $9.8 million.

A motive for the incident has not yet been disclosed.